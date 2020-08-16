1/
Donna B. Shapiro
Donna B. Shapiro Donna B Shapiro passed away peacefully on August 10 at age 96. Donna grew up in St Paul and moved to Kansas City in 1960. Donna's father was Sam Bronstien and mother Ceil Birnberg, from MSP. Donna was preceded by her husband Milton Shapiro. Her surviving children are Carol Ciston, Nancy Willcott, Steve Shapiro and Mark Shapiro. Donna had 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Graveside and Zoom service 1:00 p.m. MONDAY August 17th MT ZION CEMETERY, 1670 Payne Ave., St Paul Zoom Link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89802237634 Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
