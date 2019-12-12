|
Donna Bentley Donna Bentley (Dennis)70, passed away on Monday, December 2 She was born in Kansas City on January 9, 1949. She spent most of her childhood years with her four siblings in a small house on Silver Avenue in Argentine (in Kansas City, KS). She went to Argentine Jr High, and Argentine High Schools. Donna loved life. She enjoyed the sun, and would be in it every chance she got, whether by a lake or an ocean. She also loved collecting dolls, playing with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had so many friends, many of whom have preceded her in death, the rest of which will miss her sorely. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an awesome sister. Her sisters, Linda, Cathy and Becky and her brother Buddy will miss her most of all.. We love you Donny!!!
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019