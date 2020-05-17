Donna Coffelt West
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Coffelt West Donna Coffelt West of Kansas City, formerly of Jefferson City, Missouri passed on May 12, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. She was 75 years old. At her request, there will be no services or funeral. She has requested to be cremated and her ashes spread at a prediscussed location. She suggested if anyone wanted to honor her memory they may do so with donations in her name to their favorite no-kill animal shelter. Donna is survived by her sister Kathy Brown and her husband Steven, her significant other R.H. Dunham of 47 years and her nephew Adam Brown, along with his children Spencer and Kenzie. She wished to think all her family and friends for making her the person she became.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved