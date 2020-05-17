Donna Coffelt West Donna Coffelt West of Kansas City, formerly of Jefferson City, Missouri passed on May 12, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. She was 75 years old. At her request, there will be no services or funeral. She has requested to be cremated and her ashes spread at a prediscussed location. She suggested if anyone wanted to honor her memory they may do so with donations in her name to their favorite no-kill animal shelter. Donna is survived by her sister Kathy Brown and her husband Steven, her significant other R.H. Dunham of 47 years and her nephew Adam Brown, along with his children Spencer and Kenzie. She wished to think all her family and friends for making her the person she became.



