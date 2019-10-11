|
|
Donna Faye Meeks Donna Faye Meeks, 83, Lenexa, KS, died Thursday, October 10, at the Olathe Health Hospice House. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Olathe Health Hospice House. Donna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Vachel Meeks, son, Kenny (Amy) Meeks, 4 granddaughters, Ali (Evan) Thomas, Hailey (Craig) Wiebe, Mallory and Sammi Meeks, and 1 great granddaughter, Olivia Grace Wiebe. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2019