Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Faye Meeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Faye Meeks Obituary
Donna Faye Meeks Donna Faye Meeks, 83, Lenexa, KS, died Thursday, October 10, at the Olathe Health Hospice House. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Olathe Health Hospice House. Donna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Vachel Meeks, son, Kenny (Amy) Meeks, 4 granddaughters, Ali (Evan) Thomas, Hailey (Craig) Wiebe, Mallory and Sammi Meeks, and 1 great granddaughter, Olivia Grace Wiebe. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now