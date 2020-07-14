Donna Galye Homberg Walden Donna Walden, 80, died on July 8, 2020. Service was held on Monday, July 13th at 5 p.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., OP, K. Donna was born on April 2, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to Arthur and Olive Holmberg. Donna had one brother, Dale, who died in 2006. She grew up in the Kansas City School System; attending Francis Willard Grade School and graduated from Paseo High School in 1958. She spent one year at Baker University being a part of Delta Delta Delta. It wasn't until 1965 that she married Edgar Walden with Jason being born in 1968. When Jason started school; Donna did as well through the Kansas City, Missouri LPN Nursing Program. ER is where she worked for 13 years at the Lakeside Hospital. Johnson County has always been home. Donna leaves her son, Jason (Wendy) Walden and two granddaughters, Allana (Sam) Rew and Madeline Courkamp and one great granddaughter, Emmela Rew. Memorials can be made to Pet Rescue or K911.