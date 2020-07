Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Galye Walden Donna Walden, 80, died on July 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13th at 3:30 p.m. followed by Service at 5 p.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., OPKS.



