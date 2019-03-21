Donna Hopkins Donna Hopkins, 81, of Kansas City, KS went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2019. Donna was born on October 14, 1937 to Loren and Venda Schmidt Kendig in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was blessed in life with a gentle, loving spirit. To know Donna was to love her. Her loving personality came out especially strong toward children. As a mother, she spent every moment she could with her four daughters. She stayed home with her girls until they were out of school before she went to work.Whether travelling for softball or volleyball, she spent hours upon hours on bleachers and stands cheering with all her heart. Donna was baptized on the same day as her daughters, and grew in her love for the Lord along side them. She could be found every Sunday marching to the front row at church with her little ducks in line behind her. Later in life Donna would spread that love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grammie and Gigi. While any chance to be with her children put a smile on her face, playing games or going on an annual Mother's Day picnic in Manhattan, Kansas were among her favorite activities. Her kind spirit brought a light in to this world that continues to shine through her memory. Donna is survived by her daughters: KatharinePolzkill, Peggy Hopkins, Eileen (Randy) Keller, and Elaine (Ron) Botka, grandchildren; Mollie Keller, Luke Keller, Joseph (Cassie) Botka, and Carol Botka, great-grandchildren; Emersyn Botka, Colsen Botka, and Logan Claunch. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Donna's honor to the Children's Mercy Pediatrics in Kansas City, Missouri. Services for Donna Hopkins will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 4 PM with visitation at 3 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 722 Reynolds Ave. Kansas City, Kansas 66101

