Donna Jean Beam Donna J. Beam, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in North Kansas City, MO. She was born August 13, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Esther and John Higgins Sr. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1961. She retired as a mail carrier from the United State Postal Service. Donna was a selfless and generous person. She always enjoyed helping others. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and also mushroom hunting. Donna was preceded in death by husband, Jack Beam,her parents, brothers, William Minor Higgins and John Higgins, and her dear friend, Kevin Due. Survivors include, son, Nicholas (Angela) Kahler of Kansas City, MO, daughter, Nancy (Eli) Dorsey of Richmond, MO, brother, Joseph Richard (Loraine) Higgins of Stanberry, MO, sisters, Sandra (Jimmer) Horn, and Mary Higgins, grandchildren, Hollyann, Logan and Konnor. Family to receive friends: 12 - 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Private graveside and Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: or American Kidney Fund. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 16, 2019