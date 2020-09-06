Donna Jean Kinder Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Donna Jean Kinder, 71, Kansas City, MO, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after her battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Donna was born September 18, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Donald and Mattie Weiss, the second of four children. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lynn Derral Kinder, her son, Robert Kinder (Julie), and daughter Kathleen Seever (Thad); and five grandsons Jonathan Kinder of Brookfield, MO, Jeffrey Kinder (Katie), Joseph Kinder, James Kinder, and Blake Seever all of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by her brother Daniel Weiss, sister Vickie Sullivan, and brother Mark Weiss (Cindy), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Upon graduation from East High School in 1966, Donna attended Central Missouri State and then married Lynn Derral Kinder on March 1, 1968. Donna was a stay-at-home mom for several years, serving as President in the Gracemor Elementary School PTA. With an almost daily presence in the school, she was very active in many school activities, volunteering for various roles such as room mother from 1973 to 1982. She also was active in the Gracemor-Randolph Community Council when it was first formed. Donna started her full-time civilian career with the Kansas City Police Department in 1983. She was hired initially as a 911 call taker, at the time that service was just launching in Kansas City, and ended her career as supervisor over the department's Purchasing Unit before retiring in 2018. Donna also had a seasonal position with the Kansas City Royals from 1986 to 2014, working game days as their Communications Supervisor in Event Operations. One of Donna's biggest loves in life were her five grandsons whom she loved to dote on, and she was especially happy when she could share another love of hers, Dairy Queen, with them. Parties or other gatherings at "Grandma's house" were always special. During the holiday season, Donna would often bake her famous pumpkin bread from scratch, covered with homemade cream cheese icing. Donna will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her family is grateful for the special folks with Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for making her final days peaceful and pain-free. An expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Donna may be made to the KCPD CARE Team, Attn: Pam Bear, 1125 Locust, Kansas City, MO 64106. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Sunday, September 13, and funeral services at 10:00 am Monday, September 14, all at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.