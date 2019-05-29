Donna Jo Raines Donna Jo Raines, 76, a resident of Higginsville, MO formerly of Independence and Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born October 6, 1942 in Kansas City, MO to Donald and Wilma (Gulick) Sapp. Donna graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Wes Raines on June 17, 1961 in Gladstone, MO. Donna had an in home daycare in Blue Springs for several years. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, fishing, and playing computer games with her friends. She truly cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Survived by her children, Carrie L. Robinson (Michael) of Lake Lotawana, MO, David Raines of Higginsville, MO, Donald J. Raines of Leesburg, VA, Christie Pennington (Darrin) of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Kayla B. Robinson of Lake Lotawana, MO, Kylea Raines of Andover, KS, Chase Matlock of Independence, MO. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wes Raines; parents, Donald and Wilma Sapp, sister, Billie Jean Whittington; daughter-in-law, Joy Raines. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Donna's life from 1-3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the . Memories of Donna and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.



