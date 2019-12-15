|
Donna June (Gibson-Grady) Hoffman Donna June (Gibson-Grady) Hoffman, 86, of Gladstone, Mo., passed away on December 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am, Friday, December 20, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO.. Donna was born on July 12, 1933 in St. Joseph, Mo. the daughter of S. Victor and Cleo (Hawn) Gibson. She loved to sing, being a member of Sweet Adelines and other ensemble groups. She was also in the choir, musical theatre and student council in high school, graduating from Central High School in Kansas City, in 1951. Donna was a claims processor at GEHA when she retired, after working for TWA, VA Hospital, Minute Circle Friendly House Community Center and the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department. She is survived by her son, James Grady and his wife Joyce; five grandchildren, Timothy Grady, Joel Dixon, Kathleen Lachin, Angela Reynolds and James Reynolds; eight great- grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Merle, sister Ruby Ann, daughter Sue Ellen, step-son, James Reynolds and step-daughter, Jeanette Dixon. The family would also like to thank the staff and residents of Heritage Avonlea of Gladstone, and Kindred Hospice, for their love and support for Donna over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, Mo. 64106, Attention Bookkeeping would be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019