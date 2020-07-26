Donna K. Bernhardt Donna Kaye Bernhardt, 70, Shawnee Mission, KS passed away July 19, 2020. She was born December 14, 1949, to Mary and Charles Raby in La Plata, MD. She is survived by her son Michael Smithng (Gina), granddaughter Jennifer Smith, brother Gary Whitlow (Tammy) and nephews Taylor and Trevor Whitlow. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Annette Whitlow, father, Charles Raby and sister, Deborah Ann Anderson. Donna retired early from her career in accounting at Zurich NA but always cherished the wonderful friendships from her time there. Donna loved dogs, especially Great Danes (Cherry and Dude) and adored the adventures of her grand-puppy, Maggie. Wielding a rapier wit; she won over most everyone she met with a quip and her brilliant smile. She was learning to paint and loved spending time chatting with her son on the phone about nothing at all (sometimes about how to work the phone). You will always be in our hearts Mom. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on 100 E. Red Bridge Rd., KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to bigdogshugepaws.com/donate-to-bdhpi
or any Great Dane rescue of your choice in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com