1/
Donna K. Bernhardt
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna K. Bernhardt Donna Kaye Bernhardt, 70, Shawnee Mission, KS passed away July 19, 2020. She was born December 14, 1949, to Mary and Charles Raby in La Plata, MD. She is survived by her son Michael Smithng (Gina), granddaughter Jennifer Smith, brother Gary Whitlow (Tammy) and nephews Taylor and Trevor Whitlow. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Annette Whitlow, father, Charles Raby and sister, Deborah Ann Anderson. Donna retired early from her career in accounting at Zurich NA but always cherished the wonderful friendships from her time there. Donna loved dogs, especially Great Danes (Cherry and Dude) and adored the adventures of her grand-puppy, Maggie. Wielding a rapier wit; she won over most everyone she met with a quip and her brilliant smile. She was learning to paint and loved spending time chatting with her son on the phone about nothing at all (sometimes about how to work the phone). You will always be in our hearts Mom. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on 100 E. Red Bridge Rd., KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to bigdogshugepaws.com/donate-to-bdhpi or any Great Dane rescue of your choice in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved