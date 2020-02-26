|
Donna L. Carrel Donna L. Carrel, 95, of Shawnee, KS passed away February 24, 2020 at Leawood Gardens. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66203. Immediately followed by a 7 pm funeral service. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 am at White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone, MO. Donna was born December 26, 1924 in Cowgill, Mo to Raymond and Ocea Swartz. She was married to her husband Edgar for 72 years before his passing. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Shawnee. She is survived by her son Jerry (Pamela) Carrel; Robert (Marlene) Carrel; sister Shirley Hanshaw; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Shawnee 11400 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66203.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020