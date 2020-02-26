Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
White Chapel Cemetery
Gladstone, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Carrel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Carrel


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Carrel Obituary
Donna L. Carrel Donna L. Carrel, 95, of Shawnee, KS passed away February 24, 2020 at Leawood Gardens. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66203. Immediately followed by a 7 pm funeral service. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 am at White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone, MO. Donna was born December 26, 1924 in Cowgill, Mo to Raymond and Ocea Swartz. She was married to her husband Edgar for 72 years before his passing. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Shawnee. She is survived by her son Jerry (Pamela) Carrel; Robert (Marlene) Carrel; sister Shirley Hanshaw; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Shawnee 11400 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66203.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -