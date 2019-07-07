Donna Leontine Mounkes Donna Leontine (Robertson) Mounkes, of Wichita, Kansas, born on June 11, 1946 in Houston, Texas, to Leontine L. Robertson and the late Edward N. Robertson, passed away at age 73 on June 30, 2019 at home with family after a brave battle with cancer. Moving to Kansas as an infant, she grew up in Kansas City, Kansas graduating from Turner High School. She was a dedicated and enthusiastic military spouse for 25 years supporting her husband of 37 years, Jay W. Mounkes. Always eager for the next adventure, she embraced the challenges of moving her family to new assignments both stateside and overseas with her favorite times being in Europe. She was active in military spouses organizations and volunteered to support various base and school events. She is survived by her sons, Brian K. Weaver, P. Scott Weaver, and Jeffrey S. Weaver from prior marriage; sons, Andrew B. Mounkes and Mitchell W. Mounkes; daughter, Holly L. Mounkes; sisters, Teri Corwin, Barbara O'Brien, and Carol Johnson; and four grandchildren. She had a passion for cooking and entertaining family and friends, traveling, movies and was an avid sports fan especially her Spurs and Chiefs. Friends and family members may attend the graveside service, officiated by Mr. Calvin Hicks, on Friday, July 12 at 10:00 am at Maple Hill Cemetery, 2301 S. 34th St., Kansas City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Fisher House Foundation which serves military and veteran families. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019