Donna "Sue" Lightfoot
1933 - 2020
February 13, 1933 - September 17, 2020
St. Charles, Missouri - Donna "Sue" Lightfoot, age 87, passed away September 17, 2020 at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community in St. Charles, Missouri.
Donna "Sue" Lightfoot was born on February 13, 1933 in Eldon, Missouri to Helen (Barnard) Cunningham and Hilgar Cunningham. She married James R. Lightfoot, Jr., her high school sweetheart, on December 22, 1952 in Harrison, Arkansas. To this union, two children were born, Julie Ann and James Ross, III.
Mrs. Lightfoot was preceded in death by her husband and son. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (nee Lightfoot) Riggle of St. Charles, Missouri, grandson, Douglas Lightfoot Riggle of Glen Carbon, Illinois and four great-grandchildren, Jude, Margaret, Tad and Marta Riggle.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
