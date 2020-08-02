Donna Lippert Mandl Donna Lippert Mandl, 67, of Kansas City, MO, passed away July 21, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her husband and four children. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm Wednesday, August 5th at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. Prayer of the Rosary will take place at 10:40am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Thursday, August 6th at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Red Bridge Early Childhood Center, 636 E 117th St, Kansas City, MO, 64131, or online at http://redbridgeumc.org
by clicking donate and selecting "ECC Donations". Donna was born in Kansas City, MO to William and Marjorie Lippert. One of six children, she attended Visitation Catholic Grade School and graduated high school from St Teresa's Academy. While attending college at UMKC, she met the love of her life, Mike Mandl, and they married on October 13, 1972. Their love, friendship, dedication and support for one another served as the foundation for 47 years of marriage and a bond that will carry on forever. Together they raised 4 children and set an example of faith, love and true happiness. Donna had an incredible passion for kids. For 22 years, she spent her days teaching preschool children at the Red Bridge Early Childhood Center and during that time built lifelong friendships with those she worked with. Nothing however brought her more joy than spending time with her 10 grandchildren. Even later in life when her health began to suffer, she still summoned the strength and energy to play Barbies, enjoy a piece of Play Doh pizza, or paint a picture in the "activity room". Family was always her top priority. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays, but what she cherished most was spending time with her sisters during their infamous "Friday Night" visits. Whether at home or at the Lake of the Ozarks, she would relax with glass of Baileys or a gin and tonic and could always be counted on to show her competitive side, especially during a game of spoons. She dedicated her life to caring for others and she created a home full of love and joy. Donna leaves behind her husband Mike, her three sons, daughter and spouses, Michael Mandl, Mark and Christina Mandl, TJ and Miranda Mandl, Annie and Willie Beltran and her 10 grandchildren Tyler, Natalie, Trenton, Elizabeth, Grayson, Grace, Charlie, Nora, Leo and Lilly. She is also survived by her mother Marjorie Lippert, her brother Bob Lippert and sisters Mary C Friebe, Margie Hill, and Patty Butler. She was preceded in death by her father William Lippert and brother William G Lippert II. The family would like to thank the nurses from Ascend Hospice, in particular Claire, Kelly and Jordanna. Donna lovingly referred to you as her "Angels" and we are forever grateful for your care and compassion. Mom, you are the strongest, most courageous and selfless person we know. We love you and miss you dearly. "The most important person on earth is a mother. She cannot claim the honor of having built Notre Dame Cathedral. She need not. She has built something more magnificent than any cathedral a dwelling for an immortal soul, the tiny perfection of her baby's body. What on God's good earth is more glorious than this: to be a mother?" Joseph Cardinal Mindszenty