Obituary Condolences Flowers Donna Loye Powers Donna Loye Powers, 88, of Lake Winnebago, MO passed away June 13, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11am, Tues, June 18, 2019 with services at 11am at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Rd., Lee's Summit, MO. Burial at Mulling Cemetery, Urich, MO following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Mid America Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donna Loye (Doll) Powers was born August 22, 1930 in Urich, MO. She was the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Doll and the oldest of 7 children. After graduation from Urich high school, she attended Kansas City Business College. She then went to work at Eppinger Printing Company and continued working in the printing business all of her life, which she enjoyed immensely. She married John S. Warren on December 9, 1953 and they had their only son, John in 1958. On May 29, 1971 she married Joe Powers and together they happily raised their blended family. She was a longtime member of The Summit Church in Lee's Summit, MO. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She always had a kind word, a gentle soul and a good sense of humor. The highlight for each of her kids and grandkids birthdays was choosing one of her specialties that she would lovingly prepare for them. She made the best tacos and macaroni & cheese on the planet, but her ham & beans with cornbread and fried potatoes was also a family favorite. She loved flowers, attending her grandkids games and events, the KC Royals, the Mizzou Tigers, a cold Pepsi (anytime!), bacon & eggs and solving word puzzles while sitting outside enjoying the sunshine. She spent the last 3 years living with her son, John and grandson, Kellen in Lake Winnebago; they were blessed to see each other almost every day. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John S. Warren; and second husband, Joe Powers; son, Terry Powers; granddaughter, Amanda (Powers) Green; and three brothers, Delbert, Daniel and Dallas Doll. Survivors include two sons, John Warren, and Tim Powers (Pat); daughter, Patty (Powers) Estrada (Danny); grandchildren, Dane, Kellen and Casper Warren, Sarah (Powers) (Rob), Jarred Estrada (Christa), Shelby Estrada, Dawn (Craig) Midkiff (Matthew); eight great-grandchildren; brother, Delton Doll (Barbara); and two sisters, Dixie Vogt, and Deana Borland. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Arrangements by Langford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.

