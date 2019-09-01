Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Clark Obituary
Donna M Clark June 17, 1937- August 22,2019 Born in Springfield, MO she graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. She was the court librarian for the Missouri State Court of Appeals for the Western District. She later worked for Western Auto at their headquarters in downtown Kansas City, MO in their legal department until her retirement. Thereafter she worked as a temporary legal secretary for several Kansas City area law firms. She loved to dance and really enjoyed playing a good game of bridge with friends. She also did voluntary work for Safehome in Overland Park, KS. Her ashes will be buried at the family plot in Springfield, MO
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.