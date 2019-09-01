|
Donna M Clark June 17, 1937- August 22,2019 Born in Springfield, MO she graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. She was the court librarian for the Missouri State Court of Appeals for the Western District. She later worked for Western Auto at their headquarters in downtown Kansas City, MO in their legal department until her retirement. Thereafter she worked as a temporary legal secretary for several Kansas City area law firms. She loved to dance and really enjoyed playing a good game of bridge with friends. She also did voluntary work for Safehome in Overland Park, KS. Her ashes will be buried at the family plot in Springfield, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019