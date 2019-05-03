Donna Marie Culler Donna Marie Culler, 85, formerly of Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Clinton, MO. Donna was born April 18, 1934 in Nevada, MO to Max Vance and Marie Dottie (Billings) Maring. Donna grew up on a farm in Milo, MO. She attended Nevada High School and graduated Class of 1952. On August 4, 1952 she married William Elsworth Culler in Madison County, Arkansas when he was home on leave from the Navy. Following his naval service, Donna and Bill moved to Kansas City, MO and then the Peculiar/Harrisonville, MO area in 1972 where they resided until Bills death on May 4, 2014. Donna was a life-time caregiver, caring for her husband, sons, pets and flowers. Her career as a server at Harrisonville, MO Golden Corral lasted over 20 years. She was proud of her skill at providing exceptional service to her customers. She moved to Clinton, MO in 2017 residing at The Arbors at Glendale Gardens. Donna enjoyed flower gardening, especially African Violets, and looking after her pet dogs, Jack and Boogie. But her biggest joy was her family. She is survived by two sons, Mark Culler and his wife Rebecca, Clinton, MO, and Mike Culler, Butler, MO; one granddaughter, Jennifer Culler, Butler; one Grandson, Jeremy Culler and Annette Forester, Butler; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Adelyn Culler, Butler; two sisters, Jeanette Wales, Grain Valley, and Maxine Brown, Flemington, MO; two nieces, Sheryl Cooper, Grain Valley, and Michelle Long and her husband Bert, Columbus, OH; one nephew, Jim Cooper and his wife Regina, Oak Grove, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents. Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Milo Cemetery in Milo, MO. Friends may call at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Serenity Hospice, 1626 E. Elm Street, Harrisonville, MO, or in c/o Ferry Funeral Home, 301 S. Washington, Nevada, MO. You may view obituary and send condolences on line at www.ferryfuneralhome.com.

