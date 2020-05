Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Donna P. Parish Donna P. Parish (Paschal), 74, Oct 1, 1945 passed, May 21, 20. Married to Robert Parish 56yrs. She will be missed by their sons; Brian & Michael, family and friends. Donate to you favorite Charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store