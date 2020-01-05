|
Donna Phillips Donna Carole (Lindsey) Phillips, formerly of KCMO, died on December 13, 2019, in San Miguel de Allende, MX. Donna and her sister Diane grew up in a home of modest means but rich in love, laughter and music. She attended Paseo H.S. in 1957, later graduating with the incredible, close-knit class of 1962. While in high school, Donna's best friend (forever, truly) Mona introduced her to Leonard "Bud" Phillips, from Southeast HS. They were married in 1963 and their extraordinary love story lasted 54 years, taking them from KCMO to Cleveland, OH to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where Senor Bud died in his beloved adopted Mexico home in 2017. After visiting old friends in San Miguel de Allende, Donna and Bud found their paradise. After spending more than 25 years at Hyatt Legal Services they moved to SMA, where she and Senor Bud entered a totally new phase of their lives. In addition to making many new forever-friends, they found passion and robust commitment by becoming key players in helping to restore Parque Guadiana from neglect to a delightful city park. Donna is survived by her son Scott (Cindy), grandchildren Tyler and Maddie, sister Diane (Lindsey) Carlson, sister by choice Mona (Halliburton) Hartzler, nephews David and Aaron Cohn and families, friends in abundance, and a bunch of cats. A Celebration of Life will take place in KC at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020