Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart
2646 S 34th
KCK, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart
Donna Renee Broxterman Donna Renee Broxterman, 50, KCK passed January 20, 2020. Funeral Mass, 11 am with visitation 10 am, Sacred Heart, 2646 S 34th, KCK. Inurnment Maple Hill Cemetery, KCK. Donna was preceded in death by parents Erlan and Judy. She is survived by husband Richard Tyler & brother Vince. Donna loved to travel, swim with the dolphins and loved her Maltese dog Beemer. She worked for the IRS for 20 years. In lieu of flowers donations to or organization. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
