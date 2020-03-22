|
Donna S. Caudle Donna S. Caudle, 87, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Deeply devoted to her faith, Donna viewed parenting, business, and everyday decision making through the lens of her beliefs. A lifelong resident of Kansas City, she originally degreed in education but ultimately landed in the legal profession, which she loved. Always strong and resilient, she proudly endured this world for the hope that is to come, as written by the Psalmist: From the ends of the earth I call you, I call as my heart grows faint; Lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been my refuge, A strong tower against my foe. Preceded in death by her parents, brother and artist, Robert Morris, and husband of fifty years, Robert S Caudle. She is survived by daughter Karen and Greg Anderson and son Steve and Christine Caudle, her grandchildren, Nicholas Anderson, Morgan Edmiston, and Audrey Caudle. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Moriah at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Humane Society in her name.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020