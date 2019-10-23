|
Donna Sue Summers Donna Sue Summers 82, formerly of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on Sept 24, 2019, at the home of her daughter. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Sat, Oct 26, at the Chapel at The Summit Church, 3381 NW Chipman Rd, Lee's Summit, MO with visitation at 10am. Donna was born Mar 17, 1937 in Moberly, MO to Loren Lyle and Letha Steward Hastings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert and sister Barbara. Donna worked at Western Electric and Truman Medical Center East. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, David and Jeanne Summers of Marietta, GA; daughter, Diana Rhodes and Kenny James of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Ryan and Jenna Summers of Raleigh, NC, Paul and Jennifer Summers of Marietta, GA, and Madyson Summers of Lawrence, KS; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St Luke's Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019