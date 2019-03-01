Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donnel G. Wiersma

Donnel G. Wiersma Obituary
Donnel G. Wiersma Donnel G. Wiersma, age 80, of Venice, FL, passed away on February 26, 2019. He was born to Arthur and Ruth Wiersma on May 23, 1938 in Osborne, Kansas. Donnel was a police officer in Kansas City, MO, and after he retired from the police force, was a home builder. He was a member of the Christian Faith. Surviving family members include his wife, Frances; son Duane (Tracey); daughter Diana Perrin; grandsons Christopher, Joshua, Jeremy, Brandon, and Ethan; great granddaughter Bella; brother Ronald of Charlotte, NC; and sister Elaine Bogart of Pleasant Hill, MO. A graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 6th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to TideWell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293. To share a memory of Donnel or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2019
