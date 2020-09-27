1/1
Donnetta Lowry
1939 - 2020
October 21, 1939 - September 16, 2020
Houston, Texas - Donnetta Sue Manning Lowry died September 16 in Houston, Texas, where she had lived for almost 54 years. Born October 21, 1939, to Carder Hawes (Nick) Manning and Mildred Geabhart Manning in Kansas City, Kansas, Donnetta always had an independent streak and early on was keen to work and earn her way. She married William Tressler Lowry, Jr. in 1966 and they moved to Houston shortly after the birth of their only child, William David.
Once in Houston, Donnetta supported her family in many ways, including as an Avon lady, before becoming a secretary for the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District. Through a career spanning 41 years, she became an integral part of several departments and an invaluable source of institutional knowledge for countless people throughout the district. She was a woman of great faith and was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, chairing and volunteering for many committees during her years there. If you knew Donnetta, you knew someone always willing to roll up her sleeves and get to work.
Donnetta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Carder Hawes Manning, Jr. She is survived by her son Bill and his wife Beverly, and their children Creed, Case, and Kemper, all of Dallas; sister-in-law Martha Manning of Belton, Missouri; and bother-in-law Albert David Lowry, and wife Julie, of Tulsa. She is also survived by her dear friends of 50-plus years, Alberta and Jack Bailie of Houston, who were like surrogate siblings. She is remembered fondly by the countless people with whom she has worked and worshipped with over the years.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Vitas Hospice in The Woodlands for compassionately making Donnetta's last days comfortable. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (https://www.jwumc.org/give).


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Donnetta, you were such an amazing force in CFISD. You will always be missed and forever remembered with fondness and respect.
Laura
Coworker
September 24, 2020
I am sad to hear of the passing of this sweet lady. Donnetta always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she came in contact with. May you rest in peace, Donnetta.
Marge Martindale
Friend
September 22, 2020
I loved Ms. Donnetta! I had the wonderful opportunity to get to know her through the years while working in Cy-Fair. Ms. Donnetta loves seeing my son Jake when he visited the office and she always gave him special attention..What a fantastic lady, I love and miss her very much.
Gloria Cooper
Friend
September 21, 2020
I'm going to miss Donnetta. She was a great coworker/friend that I got to know and enjoyed all my conversations and advise from. Thanks for the great memories we've made throughout the years at CFISD. You will be missed by many.
Iram Saenz
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Donnetta was a very special person to so many of us. I am so glad our paths crossed and I got to work with her. She will be missed by many of us.
Mary Jane Kendall
Friend
