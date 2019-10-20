|
Donnita Coble-Stimetz Donnita Coble-Stimetz, 84, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital. Funeral Services begin with a visitation from 10AM to 12:00PM, Tuesday, October 22, at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., KCKS. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 1501 N. State Route 7, Pleasant Hill, MO. In leu of flowers memorials may be made to the Donnita was born December 4, 1934 in Pleasant Hill, MO to Julius "Hubert" and Sue (Reader) Schindorff. She leaves behind three children; Steven M. (Jennifer) Stimetz, Elizabeth (Bruce) Brown and James V. Stimetz, five grandchildren Christian M. Stimetz, Rebecca (Reed) Pattee, Travis (Samantha) Brown, Nicholas J. and Nicole M. Stimetz and one great grandchild, Braelyn Pattee along with a brother Hubert L. Schindorff. Preceding her were her parents, husbands; Fred E. Stimetz and Dr. Robert Coble, and a sister LaVona Richerson.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019