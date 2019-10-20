Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
For more information about
Donnita Coble-Stimetz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnita Coble-Stimetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnita Coble-Stimetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnita Coble-Stimetz Obituary
Donnita Coble-Stimetz Donnita Coble-Stimetz, 84, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital. Funeral Services begin with a visitation from 10AM to 12:00PM, Tuesday, October 22, at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., KCKS. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 1501 N. State Route 7, Pleasant Hill, MO. In leu of flowers memorials may be made to the Donnita was born December 4, 1934 in Pleasant Hill, MO to Julius "Hubert" and Sue (Reader) Schindorff. She leaves behind three children; Steven M. (Jennifer) Stimetz, Elizabeth (Bruce) Brown and James V. Stimetz, five grandchildren Christian M. Stimetz, Rebecca (Reed) Pattee, Travis (Samantha) Brown, Nicholas J. and Nicole M. Stimetz and one great grandchild, Braelyn Pattee along with a brother Hubert L. Schindorff. Preceding her were her parents, husbands; Fred E. Stimetz and Dr. Robert Coble, and a sister LaVona Richerson.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now