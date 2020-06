Donte' Leon Brown Donte' Leon Brown, 32, Passed June 7, 2020. SVC Held: Second Missionary Baptist Church 5111 Harry S Truman Dr, Grandview, Sat, June 13, 2020 Visit: 10am-11amSVC: 11AM I Funeral arr: Elite Funeral Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store