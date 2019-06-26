Kansas City Star Obituaries
Dora Lane Callahan

Dora Lane Callahan Obituary
Dora Lane Callahan Dora Lane Callahan of Kansas City, MO, passed away May 24. She was 91. A life-long area resident, she graduated from Southwest High School and attended Kansas City Junior College, where she was a member of the Cho Chin sorority. She then earned a degree in clothing and costume design from Texas State College for Women, Denton, Texas. Dora worked in the fashion industry for several years, including as an executive secretary at Nelly Don, before shifting her focus to designing clothes for and sewing for her family. Her volunteer activities included PTA and Brownie scouts. Later, she volunteered for more than 30 years at the St. Joseph Medical Center. She was active in her neighborhood garden club, and she enjoyed participating in a number of different bridge groups over the years. She also was a long-time member of the Auxiliary of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Western Chapter. Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Nan Lane; her husband of more than 40 years, Carter Callahan; and her eldest daughter, Susan, of Nevada, Missouri. Dora's immediate survivors are her daughter Margaret, of Iowa, and her brother Fielding Lane, of Arizona. No services are planned.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
