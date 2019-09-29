Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2000 E. 34th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2000 E. 34th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Dora "Dodie" Shaw


1931 - 2019
Dora "Dodie" Shaw DO YOU REMEMBER ME You may not remember me by my name, "Dodie". I've been serving Jehovah as one of His witnesses since my baptism on July 23, 1969, primarily in the midtown Kansas City area. One of my greatest joys in life has been sharing The Watchtower and Awake Bible journals "Announcing Jehovah's Kingdom". I hope you'll remember what I shared with you about the many promises that His Kingdom will bring. The Bible holds out the hope of a peaceful Paradise Earth for all mankind in PS 37: 11& 29. During that last 50 years, you may have met me in the door-to-door ministry, maybe at the Apple Market across the street from the Uptown Theater at 36th & Broadway, on the corner of 39th & Main or 39th & Broadway, or more recently, I was in front of the Thriftway Store at 40th & Main. I was born on Feb. 6, 1921 at Dora May Starns, but was always called Dodie. My husband, Ted, and I were married on Aug. 14, 1971. We served Jehovah together for 48 years until separated by death. I passed away on Sept. 18, 2019 at age 98 years and 7 months. If you remember me now, please remember the message I shared with you from the Bible about the Paradise Earth to come. I hope to see you there. Dodie. A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5th at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2000 E. 34th St. KCMO. Condolences may be shared at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
