Dora Sue Payne
March 8, 1934 - October 4, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Dora Sue Payne, 86, passed away October 4, 2020. Dora is survived by husband Bill "Junior" Payne; children: Kathy (David) Wolf and Bill (Claudia) Payne; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Payne.
Visitation 1-2PM, with private services to follow, Wednesday, October 7 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2020.