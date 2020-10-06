1/
Dora Sue Payne
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Sue Payne
March 8, 1934 - October 4, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - Dora Sue Payne, 86, passed away October 4, 2020. Dora is survived by husband Bill "Junior" Payne; children: Kathy (David) Wolf and Bill (Claudia) Payne; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Payne.
Visitation 1-2PM, with private services to follow, Wednesday, October 7 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Bill and family we’re so sorry to hear of your loss of Dora. She was a delight to visit. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron and Connie Redwing
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved