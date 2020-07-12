Doreen Adele Leifer Doreen Adele Leifer, 93, passed away on July 1. A lifelong area resident, Doreen was preceded in death by parents Rose & David B. Simon, sister Shirley Goldberg, and husband Henry Leifer. Doreen is survived by her children Loring, Eric, and Barbara; grandchildren Emma, Isa, Nora, Henrick; daughter-in-law Dorothee, and son-in-laws Paul Temme and Johann Aeschlimann. After attending UMKC and the University of Illinois, she worked for many years as a commercial artist and taught painting. Doreen perpetually strove to beautify and improve the world around her, whether it was her children or the design of someone else's house. As she aged, she regarded every infirmity as a creative challenge. She was an incredible entertainer and freely offered her home to family, friends, and often strangers. She loved to cook, sew, play bridge, paint, and golf. A life member of Hadassah and NCJW, she planned programs at Shalom Plaza and co-hosted Jewish singles parties. The family will celebrate her life in a private service.



