Doreen Collins Carbaugh Doreen Collins Carbaugh, 90, passed away, on May 23, 2019. Doreen was born to Wilbur Collins and Bernice Kenney Collins on May 4, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Born into the Collins pharmacy family, her first hospitable experience was serving ice cream to customers in her father's pharmacy. Her family moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the 1930's to open an additional pharmacy. She graduated from East Grand Rapids High School in 1937. She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College for two years. She then continued her education at the University of Michigan- Ann Arbor, where she graduated with a degree in Economics. She received her Masters Degree in Economics, at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. It was here where she was introduced to Glenn Carbaugh, a law student at the University of Michigan Law School. They married in June 1953, and moved to Mission Hills, Kansas, where Doreen immersed herself in volunteer work. She served as the President of The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri. She further immersed herself in motherhood, to Emily and Claiborne (Clay). She was a parent volunteer at Sunset Hill School, Pembroke Country Day School, St. Ann's Church and School. Out of a compassionate heart, she co-founded the Red Bag Project. Doreen had a burden for poverty-stricken families and children. She purchased Christmas gifts for families that were experiencing financial hardships. The project became so massive, that she recruited endless volunteers from the St. Ann's Church and School community in Prairie Village, KS. The project is still vibrant in the St. Ann's Community today. Doreen's humble and compassionate spirit endeared her to everyone she knew. "And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three, but the greatest of these is charity," 1 Corinthians 13:13 (KJV). She is survived by her daughter Emily Whiteman Carbaugh Hill (Joshua), of Kansas City, MO, as well as her adoring grandchildren, Nash, Noah & Sasha Hill, and several nieces, nephews and their families throughout the country. Funeral Service to be held at 10am, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary