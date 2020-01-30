|
Doris Ann Rauschelbach Doris Ann Rauschelbach, beloved mother of Rhonda Sarrazin and Jerry Rauschelbach was born on July 20, 1938 in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Peter's High School. After graduation, she attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated with an L.P.N in 1959. On January 10, 1960, she was united in marriage to William Wallace Rauschelbach also of Jefferson City, Missouri. Doris had excellent nursing, management, and organizational skills. As Head Nurse, she opened the Intensive Care Unit and was later Director of Admissions at Prince George's County Hospital in Landover, Maryland. After a move to Kansas City, Missouri, she was head of the recovery room at the Surgi-Center of Kansas City. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed cheering the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and the Rockhurst Hawklets to victory. She loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and volunteering at Redemptorist Roman Catholic Church. In addition, she was an active member of St. Mary's School of Nursing Alumnae Association and planned many of their reunions. Doris was a faithful and loving mother and grandmother. She departed this life peacefully in the home of her son and daughter-in-law on January 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her brother Larry Dulle, her mother Esther Dulle, and her father Sylvester "Bus" Dulle. Her faithful life will be forever cherished by her children Rhonda (Victor) Sarrazin of Middletown, New York, Gerald (Diane) Rauschelbach of Kanas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Conor (Callie) Rauschelbach, Overland Park, Kansas, Parker Rasuchelbach, Kansas City, Missouri, Elizabeth Czernk, Tucson Arizona, Benjamin (Kimberly Bitter) Czernik, Olathe, Kansas, and Rebekah Czernik of New York, New York; Great-Granddaughters, Jana Czernik of Olathe, Kansas and Ryann of Overland Park Kansas; brother Ralph Dulle (Rosie) and sister Elaine Short both of Jefferson City, Missouri; beloved goddaughter and niece, Connie Englebrecht; her aunt, Lorraine Dulle and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation and rosary will be held at the Dulle-Trimble funeral home in Jefferson City, Mo on February 6 in the evening. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Cathedral the following day, February 7, 2020 with burial to follow where she will be laid to rest next her parents and brother at Resurrection Cemetery Lastly, the family would like to thank Dave and Bobbie Forsythe for their tremendous commit the last 3 month, Heartland Hospice-YOU ARE THE BEST and Kingswood Senior Living for all they did for our mother the last 4 years.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 30, 2020