Doris "Chrissy" Christina Hart Doris Christina Hart "Chrissy",56, of Belton, Missouri passed away October 24, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1963 to Robert and Joyce Powell. Chrissy grew up in Grandview, Missouri and graduated from Grandview High School prior to obtaining her nursing certificate where she worked in this field for over 30yrs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joyce Powell; grandparents, John and Willa Mae Lusby and Doris Eades. She is survived by two sons, Josh Kisner and Kyle Rauch; siblings, Debbie Brown of Crestview FL, Robert Powell Jr. of KCMO, Cyndi Johnson Powell of Kernersville NC, and Misty Powell of Kansas City, MO. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/doris-christina-hart/ to leave your condolences to the family and share a memory you had with Chrissy.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019