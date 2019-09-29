|
Doris E. Corlew Doris E. Corlew, 91, of Blue Springs, MO., passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. Mrs. Corlew was born on March 4, 1928 in Anderson, MO., to Thomas and Jessie (Sherman) Pendergraft. She retired from Bendix after 33 years. Mrs. Corlew worked to help in the clothing room. She loved her family, her church and was always ready to help everyone. Among her survivors is her three daughters, Cynthia L. Laffoon and husband Harold, Lynda S. Christy and Tammy L. Collier and husband Michael. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 7 great- great grandchildren. One brother, Dude Pendergraft. Services on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Blue Springs Church of Christ, 1000 SW Clark Rd., Blue Springs, MO 64015.Visitation: 10:30 am 12:00 pm. Funeral Service: 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Little Blue Bible Camp, 4023 Barnes Rd., Independence, MO. 64058
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019