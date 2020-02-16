|
Doris Fitzroy Wacht Doris Fitzroy Wacht, 93, of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wacht. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Raymond Wacht, her daughter Patti Benker (John) of Omaha, NE, and her granddaughters Meghan Brozanic and Kayla Benker of Chicago, IL. Doris was born in Pittsburgh, PA. She attended the University of Pittsburgh and Avila College. Doris was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood. She volunteered for many years at Shawnee Mission Hospital. Before moving to Overland Park in 1961, Doris, Ray, and their children lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. Doris and Ray also lived in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Texas, before returning to Overland Park. Services will be private. The family extends their gratitude to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind assistance.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020