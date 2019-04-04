Doris Gripp Sass Doris Gripp Sass, 99, Kansas City, KS, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the River Bend Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Fort Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the . Doris was born March 15, 1920, in Phillipsburg, KS the daughter of David and Lotus (Hawkins) Patterson and was a 1938 graduate of Lafayette High School in St. Joseph. On January 7, 1942 she was married to Arden Gripp in San Diego just before he was sent to the South Pacific with U.S. Army. She then returned to the Kansas City area and became a "Rosie the Riveter" at the North American Bomber Plant during World War II. Doris had attended Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene and the Welborn Community Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Arden L. Gripp in 1977 and Joe Sass in 1993 and her 7 sisters and 1 brother. Doris is survived by 5 children and their spouses, Edward and Bonnie Gripp, Donald Gripp and Eula Rose, Robert and Christine Gripp, Ardith and Otis Pearce, Mary Beth and Don Palmer, 13 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 6200)



