McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
White Chapel Cemetery
6600 NE Antioch Rd
Gladstone, MO
View Map
Doris J. Mynatt


1931 - 2020
Doris J. Mynatt Doris J. Mynatt, 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am at White Chapel Cemetery, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119. Friends and loved ones may call from 4pm-6pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Doris was born in 1931 in Plattsburg, MO to parents Frank and Beulah (Aitkins) Amos. She moved to North Kansas City at age 11 and was a member of the 1948 graduating class of North Kansas City High School. Following high school, Doris married Oren John Mynatt in 1949. She was a retiree from Hallmark Cards. She was a resident of Avondale, MO for over 60 years and a longtime member of 1st Baptist Church in North Kansas City, MO. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter; husband; and brother, Joe Amos. She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa (Gene) Melvin; son, Dan (Kindra) Mynatt; grandchildren, Katie Hannasch, Stefanie Hill, Ben Melvin, Heather Mynatt, and Stephanie Alvarez; and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Zayden, Zavier, Zander, Abigail, Mason, Luka, Anna, and Ellie to cherish her memory. (Arr:McGilley Antioch Chapel,3325 NE Vivion Rd, KCMO 64119,www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
