Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout 10507 Holmes Road Kansas City , MO 64131

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris Jean Barnds Doris Jean Barnds, 85, beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, & great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at the James L West Alzheimer's Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Her family had kept vigil in the last days of her life and she departed peacefully from congestive heart failure. Visitation will be Monday, April 29 from 5PM 7PM at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. A memorial celebration of Doris' life; followed by burial will be Tuesday, April 30 at 11AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a charitable contribution in Doris' memory to the new foundation started by Paul Barnds and Shawn Sabin in support of Autism. An Educational Scholarship has been established in Doris' name. Donations can be sent to: Building Hope for Autism Foundation, P.O. Box 11649, Overland Park, KS 66207-4042. This is the story of Doris Barnds; a wonderful, special woman that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Her story starts on January 4, 1934, the only daughter, and second child to Jewel Bishop and Charles Lewis Green. She was born in Sedalia, Missouri at the family farm home. She would spend her childhood attending a small country school house where she would meet her lifelong friend Jane Grimm with whom she shared many adventures, secrets and wonderful memories. "Farm living" wasn't for mom; so after graduating from Smith Cotton High School in 1951 she was off to Drury College in Springfield, Missouri. As fate would have it, on a blind date in the spring of 1953 she met the love of her life, Cam Barnds. The following year, the young lovebirds were wed on May 30, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sedalia. During the next eight years mom had her four "chicks", roughly two years apart. She was a very busy momma! To add to the mix in those early years, mom and dad moved from Milwaukee to Mission, KS; then Wichita, to Tulsa and at last to Overland Park. Mom loved being a mother and did it her way. She was the best mom a child could ever want. We won't forget her delicious mealsespecially her fried chicken, her German chocolate cake and her insistence on all of us having a salad with every evening meal. Mom made holidays extra special and instilled many traditions we all share today. She was known for her immaculate home thus came the phrase "Doris clean" and when you came to the Barnds house you always removed your shoes at the door. I am not sure how she kept our crazy childhood schedules and activities straight without a smart phone or computer . but she did . always with grace and style. During the early years in Overland Park she met Donna Grant through their children. Donna was mom's best friend. The Barnds and the Grants traveled abroad together, shopped, dined and made a lifetime of memories. During this time, mom became involved in Johnson County Young Matrons of which she was a member for almost 50 years and served as President in 1978-1979. Mom also loved to sing. We only recently learned that in her youth she participated in vocal competitions at the Missouri State Fair. Through the years, Church choir was a passion and she also sang with Sweet Adelines which she loved, and still later the Leawood Singers. She was even known to clean house with Lucero while grooving to Barry Manilow. Mom was an avid bridge player and certainly loved to entertain and socialize. She held dear her many friendships and special times with the Williams, Crossettes, Atzenweilers, & Polaks - the "original neighbors" group, and her Capricorn Friends bridge group just to name a few. Mom led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Mom was a strong, determined, independent woman. She had a quick wit that came out more and more as she aged. In her final year at James L. West Care Center she inspired so many with her positive, cheerful attitude. A giant hug and forever appreciation is extended to "Ms M", mom's private caregiver these last two years in Fort Worth. She loved on mom and made all her days fun and bright. We are eternally grateful for Ms M's wonderful care of mom. Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Charles Green. Loved ones that will miss mom until they meet again in heaven are her husband of nearly 65 years, Cam Barnds. Her children; Claudia Bornitz (Tim), Ron Barnds (Laurie), Paul Barnds (Dr. Shawn Sabin), Linda Ryffel (Jim). Her niece, Stasia Andrew. It goes without saying how much mom loved her children, her 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Mema. She will be dearly missed and forever in all our hearts.



