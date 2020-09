Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Jean Matile Doris Jean Matile, age 92 of Wellsville, KS passed Sept 14. Graveside 10am, Sept 17 at the Wellsville Cem. Memorial contributions to the Wellsville United Methodist Church or the Pleasant Valley Community.



