Doris L. Saputo Doris Laverne Saputo, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 21, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. followed by Visitation 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 309 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Doris was born, October 21, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to parents Paul and Ida Schoth. She was a graduate of Central High School. She was married to John B. Saputo and had they 3 daughters. She was widowed in 1975. Doris was a dedicated mother. She treasured her daughters and their families and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Grandma Doris". She had many friends. She loved to travel, attend Starlight performances and "Broadway Across America" at the Kauffmann Center and the Music Hall and she especially enjoyed discovering all the restaurants Kansas City had to offer. One of her favorite things to do was sending cards to all the special people who made her "list". She was a long-time member of the Daughters of Columbus, The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Anthony Parish, and the Daughters of Isabella, serving in various roles. Her career at the Jackson County Courthouse spanned 34 years. She worked as a criminal clerk for the Honorable Harry S. Davis at the Magistrate Court from 1973 to 1979; and as a criminal clerk for the Honorable Anthony J. Romano of Division 26 in 1979; and the Civil and Criminal Records Departments from 1979 to 1983; and as a judicial administrative assistant for the Honorable George V. Aylward of Division 31 from 1983 until 1993; and as a judicial administrative assistant for the Honorable Christine Sill-Rogers of Division 31 from 1993 until her retirement on January 1, 2008. She was recognized for her faithful service, known to all as dependable, knowledgeable and accommodating. She was admired by many. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Saputo; her parents, Paul and Ida Schoth; seven brothers-in-law; and her great-aunt Cordia (Joe) Triani. Doris is survived by her daughters and their families, Josephine and James Cress, Leanora and Joe DiCapo, Mary and Frank Marotta; her grandchildren, John and Erin DiCapo, Nick DiCapo and fianc‚e Samantha Spanley, Anna Marotta and Amanda Mae Marotta; and her great-granddaughters, Lucy and Gianna DiCapo. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Pallbearers will be Vince Alagna, Charlie Bruscato, Michael Fasone, Don Golden, Jimmy Mancuso, and Tom Saputo Jr. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



