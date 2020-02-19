Kansas City Star Obituaries
Doris Mae Nulty Doris Mae (Black) Nulty, 96, formerly of Natrona Heights, PA., passed away peacefully February 11, 2020 at Brookdale Memory Care in Shawnee, Kansas. Born to Martha Catherine (Palm) and William Arthur Black, in Harrison Twp., Allegheny County, PA., she grew up in Brackenridge and Tarentum, graduating from Tarentum High School in 1941. She married George A. Nulty in 1944 and lived in Natrona Heights where they raised their two children. Doris had the kindest heart and was lifelong friend to all who knew her. She was a bundle of energy as a homemaker, a church volunteer, Brownie and Cub scout leader, talented seamstress, home decorator, creative crafter, and well-known Alle-Kiski Valley artist. Painting was a large part of her life, and at age 93 she was still creating beautiful hand painted Christmas cards that were eagerly anticipated each year by family and friends. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natrona Heights where she volunteered in their thrift store until age 91, when she moved to Shawnee, Kansas to be near her daughter. She is survived by a brother Richard C. (Sue) Black of West Brownsville, PA., daughter Barbara (Robert) Smith, of Shawnee, KS., grandchildren Erin (Greg) Culbertson, Cynthia Dixon of Las Vegas, NV., Deborah Coe of Aurora, Co., and Paul "David" Nulty of Anthem, AZ. Also surviving are step-grandchildren David Mills of Camby, IN., Christine Johnson of John's Creek, GA., and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2001, a brother William A. Black Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, sisters Audrey Guyer of Tampa, Florida and Roberta Jean Black of Tarentum, PA., and her son who passed away on Jan. 11. A private family service will be held in Shawnee, Kansas, with burial in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
