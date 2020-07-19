Doris Nadine Cosgrove Doris Nadine Stockebrand Cosgrove 96, of Kansas City, MO passed away on July 13, 2020. Doris was born on the family farm, Woodson County, KS, January 2, 1924. She graduated from Gridley, Kansas High School. After graduation, she moved to Kansas City and earned her cosmetology license. Early in her career, she co-owned a beauty salon and continued as a hair dresser for 46 years. Doris married Thomas George Cosgrove, June 5, 1948; they were married 68 1/2 years. She enjoyed her Broadway United Methodist (Keystone) Church community where she was a member for over 50 years, serving in United Methodist Women's Circle, using her sewing skills with her friends at Wednesday Mission Sewing. Doris enjoyed regular visits with her four siblings, telling stories, reminiscing about farm life and family. Being grandma to Tom, Emily and Lily Cosgrove was her joy. Time at grandma's and grandpa's home was a time of unconditional love. Doris is survived by son Donald, daughter Katherine Van Horn (Lou) , grandchildren, Thomas Joseph, Emily Grace, Lillian Kate Cosgrove, step-grandchildren, Jessica, Bryan (Natalie), and Grant Van Horn. Her siblings Orville Stockebrand, Vivian, Elvin, and Leona preceded her in death. The family is grateful for the staff at Villa Ventura Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their professional care and love; both Colonial Presbyterian Church and Church of the Resurrection for regularly visiting Doris. And for Suzanne, her faithful friend who treated Doris with weekly "conversation with cookies'. Doris is whole and happy in the presence of the Lord. Donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 4731 South Cochise Drive, Suite 120, Independence, MO 64055 or Keystone (formerly Broadway) United Methodist Church, 406 West 74th Street, KCMO 64114. Private burial will take place at Leavenworth National Cemetery. For more information and to leave condolences, visit www.mtmoriah.net
