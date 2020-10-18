Doris NoonApril 12, 1936 - October 13, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Doris Leona Noon, 84 of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in herhome surrounded by family. Doris was born in Barrington, New Jersey to Berril Avery and LeopoldWilliam Heineman. Doris graduated from Germantown Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania. While in nursing school, Doris met her devoted husband, H. Richard (Dick) Noon.Doris and Dick were married in 1958 and together they had 5 children. They lived in New Jersey until1973 when they moved to Overland Park, Kansas. Doris was a devoted homemaker and mother to herchildren that she raised with Dick to be strong in the Christian faith along with being a dedicated nursecaring for her patients. Throughout the years Doris was always a member of a church and part of varioussmall faith groups; most recently a member of the Church of the Resurrection.Doris cared for her "10 children": H. Richard Noon, III (Rick) and his wife Mary of Stilwell, Kansas;Debra Elaine Effinger and her husband James of Plano, Texas; David Eric Noon and his wife Heather ofOverland Park, Kansas; Douglas Lee Noon and his wife Allison of Frisco, Texas; and Donna Eileen Huntand her husband Brad of Overland Park, Kansas.Doris was also a proud grandmother to 17 grandchildren: H. Richard IV and Amy Noon; Jaime, Eric,Alysa, MaeKayla, and Spencer Effinger; Holly, Kaitlyn, and Lindsey Noon; Wesley, Trevor, and JaredNoon; and Easton, Creyton, Adrie, and Jenson Hunt.Doris has now joined her husband and her mother and father in Heaven. Doris is survived by her youngerbrother Jerome Heineman who lives in Greenbank, West Virginia with his wife Patti and her sister LindaKeener who resides in Canon City, Colorado with her husband David.Doris was a stay-at-home mother for many years before returning to work as a nurse at both St. Luke'sand St. Joseph's hospitals in the Kansas City area. Doris was a brilliant nurse that often challenged thedoctors' advice both as advocate for her patients as well as for her own medical care. Many peoplethought Doris should have become a doctor, but then she would have missed all of her opportunities tokindly administer the bedside care that she was well known for doing.When not caring for her husband and children or at work, Doris would be visiting with friends. Dorisloved her social outings with her many extremely dear friends from church, neighbors, co-workers,former patients, and the ladies she met volunteering for the Lyric, as well as the many sales people at herfavorite stores.Per the family's request and the concern for your health and well-being, there will be a privateservice at the Church of the Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, the family has selected twoorganizations to accept donations in her name.Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Blvd., Leawood, KS 66224Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114