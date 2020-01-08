|
|
Doris F. Tipton Doris F. Tipton, 95, died January 6, 2020 in the care of LumiCare Hospice. She was preceded in death by her first husband WT Stonebarger (1950) and her second husband WT Tipton (2010), her parents Gladys and Walter Walden, sister Opal Brown, brother Armel Walden and sister Della Cook. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Hubbard (Rick) and Kathy Stehwien (Dennis); and her son Tom Tipton (Denise); sister Elba Lee Landers; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandson. There will be a graveside service in Muskogee, OK in the spring. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020