Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Tipton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Tipton Obituary
Doris F. Tipton Doris F. Tipton, 95, died January 6, 2020 in the care of LumiCare Hospice. She was preceded in death by her first husband WT Stonebarger (1950) and her second husband WT Tipton (2010), her parents Gladys and Walter Walden, sister Opal Brown, brother Armel Walden and sister Della Cook. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Hubbard (Rick) and Kathy Stehwien (Dennis); and her son Tom Tipton (Denise); sister Elba Lee Landers; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandson. There will be a graveside service in Muskogee, OK in the spring. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -