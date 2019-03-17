Doris V. Cathey Doris V. Cathey, 95, Overland Park, KS, passed away on March 11, 2019. There will be a visitation at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee and a graveside service at Shawnee Cemetery at a later date. Please check for details on that date and time at www.amosfamily.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee United Methodist Church 10700 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203, or to a . Mrs. Cathey was born July 18, 1923, in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Rural High School in 1941, and married Robert E. Cathey on September 10, 1941, at Shawnee United Methodist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Cathey, her mother Neta (Bangs) Heaton, her father William H. and step-mother Myrtle (Cathey) Heaton, her brother, William H. Heaton, Jr., and nephew Gary Yantis. She is survived by her only child, Dr. Robert H. Cathey of Shavano Park, TX (formerly of Manhattan, KS) and his wife M. Elizabeth Cathey; two granddaughters, Wendy Helfrich of Hebron, NE (husband Tony), and Elizabeth Shirley of Wamego, KS; two step-granddaughters, Denise Richtsmeier of Ackley, IA (husband Chris) and Cynthia Beving of Tucson, AZ; one great granddaughter, Katelyn Shirley of Lawrence, KS; two great grandsons, Logan R. Wiedel and Laken Wiedel of Hebron, NE; 3 step-great granddaughters, 6 step-great-great grandsons, 2 step-great-great granddaughters, half-sister/niece by marriage Ruth Heaton; nieces Susan (Yantis) Bolton (husband Dr. John), Pat (Myers) Trueworthy (husband Dr. Bob), nephew George Yantis (wife Jackie), and niece-in-law Doris Yantis (widow of nephew Gary). The entire family is especially grateful to niece Susan Bolton for her care and devotion to Doris during the last several years. Mrs. Cathey lived her entire life in Johnson County, KS. She and her husband, a WWII combat veteran, were married for 60 years before his death in December 2001. Doris worked in the W. H. Heaton Pharmacy in Shawnee, KS, and later worked at and was part-owner (with her husband) of a restaurant in Shawnee. She also worked in the women's wear department at Harzfeld's department store in the Kansas City Country Club Plaza, and later worked at Phillips Petroleum Co., and at North Supply Telephone which eventually became part of Sprint Telephone. After retiring from Sprint in 1988, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family by telephone and at movies, lunches and shopping. (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)

