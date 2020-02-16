|
Dorland Alfred DeShong D.O. Dorland Alfred DeShong, D.O., 91, of Blue Springs, MO passed away February 8, 2020 with family by his side. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Alfred was born July 19, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Dorland W. and Gladys (Simpson) DeShong. Al was one of four children, and survived his three sisters. He was born July 19, 1928 in Kansas City and graduated from Westport High School in 1945. He served in the US Army during WWII. After graduating from the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery in 1952, Al practiced medicine for over 60 years as a GP; delivering babies; setting broken bones; practicing general surgery and focusing on nutrition and general wellness for his many patients. The practice of medicine and patient care was the great passion of his life. Al was a man of deep faith, living his faith daily and sharing with others. He spent many years doing prison ministry to reach those most in need of hope and faith. Al enjoyed many years of road trips with his 5 children, traveling throughout the US. These journeys provide many hilarious and quirky memories for his adult children. Perhaps most loved by Al were the mountains and streams of Colorado. He keenly enjoyed the strategy and challenge of fishing, concluding with fish fries over the campfire. Hard work was the touchstone of Al's life. For his entire 60-year professional life he practiced on his own, running a private medical practice. Al applied his ethic of hard work to his home; he took care excellent care of his lawn, trees and plants, enjoying yard work and mowing his own lawn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Denise DeShong. Alfred is survived by three daughters, Leanne DeShong, Danette DeShong, Diane Moore (David), all of Kansas City; one son, Evan DeShong (Angie) of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Jenny Schultz (Patrick), Taylor Moore (Taylor), Serena Jonas, Zach Jonas, Zoe Jonas, Dillon DeShong and Ashley Higgins (Benn); eight great grandchildren, Emma, Will, Nora, Judson, Camden, Landen, Eli and Oliver; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020