Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Burnette


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea Burnette Obituary
Dorothea V. Young 1922-2020 Dorothea Venita Burnette Young, 97, Kansas City, passed away, January 21, 2020 She was born March 29, 1922 in Cameron, Missouri to Gilford and Emma (Sturgis) Carter. Dorothea graduated from Van Nuys High School and enjoyed a career in Aviation Technology. Preceded: Parents, Gilford and Emma Carter; husband, Gene Burnette; second husband, Ed Young and siblings, Josephine, Verna, Bill and Ellen. Survivors: Niece and nephew, Jim (Cecilia) Richardson, Liberty, Missouri; nephew, Bob (Shirley) Goldsbury, Kidder, Missouri; niece, Mary Lynn (Tim) Handlan, St. Louis, Missouri and sister in law, Julie Carter, Wentzville, Missouri and many great nieces and nephews. Services: 2:00PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 1-2 PM, one hour prior to service. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -