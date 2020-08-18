1/
Dorothy " Dotty Pomerenke
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dotty" Pomerenke Dorothy "Dotty" Pomerenke, 100 of Blue Springs passed away on August 11, 2020. Dorothy was born on September 10, 1919 to George and Vivian Jones. Dorothy brought love and happiness to her family; she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest and was one month shy of being 101. She will be remembered by so many meaningful memories, her holiday parties, large family gatherings and more. Dorothy taught piano in Los Angeles, CA for several years; was a secretary at Richards Gebaur Air Force Base, employed at Silent Unity, and volunteered to many organizations. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rick Pomerenke, two brothers Clint and Howard Jones, one niece Brenda Warren, two nephews Kenny and Danny Jones, and one great nephew. Dorothy is survived by one daughter Pamela Joyce, two grandchildren Victoria Harding and Christopher Lacy; 6 great grand kids one great granddaughter; 3 nieces, one great nephew, and one great niece. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 9:30 am with service following at 10:00 am. Internment at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved